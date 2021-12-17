Throughout her prolific literary career, Anne Rice did wonders for the vampire brand. She did even more to make her native New Orleans an enticing character in the American imagination.
Rice, who died last week at 80, left behind a canon full of fantastical creatures who roamed an otherworldly version of the city. The inspiration for her fictional settings was very real, she often said.
"Part of what makes New Orleans such a great resource is the fact that it has this absolutely Southern Gothic haunted ambience," she said in a 1988 interview with the Times-Picayune.
She also called the city a “strange and timeless place that seems to be out of touch with progress.” That certainly has its downside, but there’s no question that Rice’s books fueled outside interest and tourism. So committed was she to the connection that she once got into a public feud with the late Popeyes founder Al Copeland after he turned a key location featured in one of her books into a glitzy restaurant.
In all, Rice wrote 13 novels with vampires as main characters, including “Interview with a Vampire,” which spawned a big-budget movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. She said that she may have subconsciously based the book's child vampire character on her own daughter, who died at age five, as a way of grappling with grief.
Rice also wrote about her on-and-off relationship with the Catholic Church, and told National Public Radio in 1998 that her lifelong search for spirituality informed even her Gothic work.
“I found what the characters in the vampire novels were looking for,” she said.