What a difference a pile of money makes in the State Capitol.
From Day One of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ time in office, difficult relationships between the Democratic governor with a newly assertive Republican-majority Legislature were fueled in large part by financial problems facing the state.
The giant budget shortfall left from Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration had to be patched — rather poorly, in our view, with higher sales taxes. That financial crisis, settled without real tax reform, helped color the years of the first term and even bled into debates after Edwards was reelected in 2019.
Then, extraordinary circumstances in 2020 made the Legislature elected with Edwards a kind of shadow of a regular session, although GOP leaders tried and generally failed to curb the governor’s emergency powers during the pandemic.
If the pandemic is not formally over, its consequences continue: The GOP pretty much gave in over emergency powers but instead of facing a budget crunch as everyone expected, there is a gusher of unexpected revenue.
The state is enjoying a solid rebound in tax collections as the economy has reopened. At the same time, federal pandemic relief bills provide literally billions over the next year or two for the governor and legislators to divvy up.
We won’t say that harmony entirely ensued. But that’s pretty much the case in the State Capitol. With the close of the session on Thursday, there will be a great deal of work to be done to figure out all the implications of major legislation, and the governor is apt to veto some of the non-budgetary work of what is officially a financial session.
It is part of today’s world that even the fiscal session was invaded by some of the overheated social-media debates that pass for policy issues these days. We fully expect the governor to veto such dangerous bills as the one ending mandatory safety training for those who carry concealed firearms.
We applaud his instinctive common sense and judgment in those matters. We wonder why, even in a fiscal session, some legislators get into full Elmer Gantry mode with agitation worthy of low-rent passion plays they’re writing for Facebook posts.
So if there is some unfinished business after this session, there is also a bit of a pause. The Legislature, constrained by the state constitution, has had to schedule for later this year public votes on constitutional amendments to deal with major tax and regulatory matters.
These include a pro-business plan to make the collection of sales taxes more consistent and easier for companies around the state. There is also a wide-ranging tax reform plan put together with much study on the front end, but also a great deal of fiddling with important details at the last minute this week.
We believe that these now should be thoughtfully assessed by voters, because tax changes — just look at the Jindal years — can sound good but lead to damaging consequences down the road.
Still, this year is one of relative peace during the legislative session. “Money makes the world go round,” said the music-hall song. It is certainly the way the State Capitol operates.