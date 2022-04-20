Jay Dardenne is by profession a lawyer, not a businessman.
But the commissioner of the state Division of Administration is showing more business sense than the members of the Legislature who want to kill a Baton Rouge bridge plan that has a chance of getting federal and private investment into a critical state project.
When it comes to the building of a new bridge across the Mississippi River, state government fashioned a business proposition: $500 million for earnest money, to pay for the vital early costs and convince private investors to finance a toll bridge to bypass the current snarl of traffic in the Interstate 10 corridor.
Many of the GOP leaders in the Legislature are business owners, or like to portray themselves as hard-headed and practical. Their scheme to dismantle Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plan for the bridge fund is an obvious way to kill the bridge project as a business proposition.
At $500 million, the megafund for the bridge would be about 20% of the total cost of bridge and highway approaches to it, Dardenne told the Press Club of Baton Rouge.
He said the allocation would send a strong signal to federal officials when leaders of the state Department of Transportation and Development apply for federal grants that could help trim costs to Louisiana taxpayers.
"It will be used as a sum certain to say to the federal government, here is a local match that the state is putting up in order to secure the federal grants," Dardenne said.
This common-sense approach, in a year in which one-time money is available for major projects, is failing before the desire of lawmakers to parcel out the bridge money into smaller projects around the state — in their districts.
That’s simply greed, as there are already going to be large amounts of road work and other state projects paid for with other one-time money this year.
Without the earnest money, no sensible national investor will bite on the bridge proposal; a Legislature that hasn’t raised Louisiana’s gasoline tax for some 30 years isn’t going to fund such a megaproject on its own and won't be trusted by investors.
And the economic costs of the I-10 congestion will continue.
Lawmakers should listen to Dardenne’s business advice, instead of their short-sighted political instincts.