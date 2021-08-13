Just about every region of Louisiana suffered from flooding in 2016, from the north shore parishes on the Pearl River to Calcasieu Parish on the Sabine River, Acadiana parishes in the south and parishes in northern Louisiana.
But the mother of all floods was in the metro Baton Rouge parishes, where the Comite and Amite rivers overflowed their banks, hitting suburban Livingston Parish very hard. Photographs of Denham Springs that year recalled the horrible memories of New Orleans flooding after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
The capital’s region was hit by a sudden 30 inches of rain. Floodwaters caused creeks and bayous to the south of Baton Rouge to overflow in the city and its suburbs.
Five years on, what is done to fix the problems? Most people would say the main thing since 2016 is more floods, as in May in the Baton Rouge area.
The newspapers have been filled for years about the urgent relief efforts during the floods and the battles afterward with insurers and the federal bureaucracy to help residents recover, in part.
There are also many columns filled with discussions of the necessary but rather unexciting accounts of this study or that analysis being undertaken by officialdom after 2016.
But it was only with the federal stimulus bills that extra money is flowing to area parishes for more practical and immediate steps, such as $35 million over several years for Baton Rouge drainage maintenance — cleaning out clogged canals and the like.
Characteristically, the politicians favor doing anything but asking voters for tax money to pay for essential services. Dodging and weaving about alternative sources of funding is probably not going to be productive ever, because major drainage projects cost major amounts of money.
But there is some reason for bitterness on that last point, and it’s not politically petty. In the Amite basin parishes, voters agreed to pay additional property taxes for the long-envisioned canal between the Comite River and the Mississippi. Delay after delay ensued.
While major federal funding was eventually achieved, in large part because of the efforts of the local congressman, Garret Graves of Baton Rouge, the Comite River diversion canal is still a work in progress, with delays and tie-ups because of bridge rebuilding and relocation of major utilities.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers now targets completion near the end of 2022. “For the first time, we can say this project’s going to be finished,” Graves said.
The Comite project will be a significant help: It would divert part, but not necessarily all, of the floodwaters that destroyed Denham Springs and other communities in 2016.
Yet it is not the final resolution of flood worries in flatland Louisiana. Stormwater management is obviously a must, and that’s boring for politicians — and their constituents — until a crisis like 2016 flares.
The state has encouraged parishes in each river basin to band together and plan for the future. In the Baton Rouge area, they’ve mostly just fought, with parishes downstream from the capital city fearing more water coming their way from ever-larger commercial and residential development — or even the obviously needed clearing of existing bayous and canals.
The fears of 2016 live on, though, and not just in May’s flood event: Veronica Kurtz, who co-owns Porche's Sausage in French Settlement, said she feels drained "all the time" from worrying about each new storm. Her house, which sits near a swampy part of Colyell Creek, took on 4-plus feet of water in 2016.
"It's exhausting,'' she said, ''not only for the business but for our homes, too."