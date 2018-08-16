While it is a bit of a post-Katrina milestone, the opening of the last of the six libraries destroyed in the city of New Orleans in 2005 reflects more than just a comeback story.
It also is part of a renewed commitment by citizens of the Crescent City to libraries, represented by a property tax for the New Orleans Public Library system passed in 2015.
The Nora Navra Library is about 10 blocks from the French Quarter. It was created in 1946 as the system's Branch Nine — and its second branch in an African-American neighborhood. It opened in a school, then a pair of Army surplus huts, and is named after the woman whose will left the library the money used for the permanent building.
At its dedication in 1954, civil rights attorney A.P. Tureaud said it had taken 25 years to bring a library to black downtown residents, according to the announcement from the library system.
The new building is about three times the size of the one that was flooded deeply when the levees broke.
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new and expanded library has faced construction delays. Still, we look forward to its eventual opening because it will be a vital cultural space right on the Town Square near historic buildings and downtown neighborhoods.
In both cases, it is the willingness of taxpayers to back libraries that deserves celebration. As a society, we are better for these institutions that started as humble spaces that lent out books. Today, they are part of the cultural fabric that has become only more vital in the days of electronic media.