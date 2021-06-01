We have already seen a tropical storm in the Atlantic and destructive flooding in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Lake Charles.
And the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season has not even started yet.
That begins today, and after what Louisiana endured in 2020, we deserve a break.
Louisiana was impacted by five storms last year, including Laura, the fiercest to hit the state since the Civil War. Lake Charles is still reeling from Laura and Delta, which struck the same coastline six weeks apart, and it didn’t help that the community suffered through flooding rains this month.
Then there was Zeta, which charged through New Orleans in late October, just a week short of the 2020 presidential election. Zeta was the 27th named storm of the year, and the National Hurricane Center recently revised its findings and upgraded it to a Category 3 storm when it made landfall near Cocodrie. That made Zeta the latest-in-the-season major hurricane ever to make landfall in the continental United States, eclipsing an Oct. 25, 1921, hurricane that hit Tampa Bay.
The last thing Louisiana needs is a longer hurricane season, but that may be in our future as the World Meteorological Organization and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are pondering moving the start date up from June 1 to May 15. This was the seventh straight year featuring a named tropical system that spun up before June 1.
The good news for 2021 is that experts are predicting that this year won’t be as bad as 2020.
The bad news is that NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center still forecasts an above-average storm season. They see a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
That translates into 13 to 20 named storms and 6 to 10 hurricanes, of which 3 to 5 would feature winds of 111 mph or more.
There were 30 named storms in 2020. But even with a calmer season projected, 2021 is predicted to be a record-setting sixth consecutive year with an above-normal number of tropical events.
One thing that will be different for 2021 is that meteorological organization is ditching the practice of using Greek letters to name hurricanes if the conventional list of names is exhausted.
This year’s list of names starts with Ana and ends with Wanda.
If we are unlucky enough to cycle through the whole list, they will christen storms from a supplemental list that starts with Adria and end with Will.
President Joe Biden has pledged to increase spending on hurricane preparation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. We think that's a good step but it also matters that individuals take steps today to lay in supplies or develop their own families' plans for evacuation if need be.
Safety starts with households but we also understand that government needs to be at the ready during storm season in the Gulf of Mexico.
Storms have a will of their own, and Louisiana deserved better than to take it on the chin five times in a single season.
Maybe we will be luckier in 2021, but it’s better to be prepared than count on good fortune.