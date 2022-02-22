The Legislature worked very hard on new maps for political districts. And we see its product, generated by an elaborate incumbent protection racket, as in serious trouble when — not if — it goes to the federal courts.
The giveaway is, during public hearings and in debates at the State Capitol over three weeks, leaders of the remapping effort frequently talked about their process for dealing with population shifts documented by the once-every-10-year census.
Much was made about public hearings and consultations with legislators — “transparency,” to use the praise from Stephen Waguespack, head of the pro-Republican Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.
The giveaway word, though, from the legislative leaders? “Legal.”
Those in charge of the mapmaking reiterated during three weeks of wheeling and dealing that the maps resulting are “legal,” presumably meaning that they comply with the minority-protection requirements of the U.S. Voting Rights Act.
We wonder if that is true, and we find real questions raised not by party affiliation, but by the simple facts that Black population in Louisiana has increased, but additional majority-Black districts don’t exist in the Legislature’s maps.
Neither Gov. John Bel Edwards nor the federal courts should be impressed by that failure.
“You’re likely to see a flurry of lawsuits,” Chris Kaiser, advocacy director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, said as the redistricting special session wrapped up. The governor should also look hard at the maps to see if vetoes are merited under the law.
It’s not an easily digested issue, given that the new maps approved by the Legislature clearly are intended to lock in Republican control of key offices in the next decade. That’s to be expected with almost two-to-one GOP control of both the state House and Senate chambers, but the Legislature has resolutely refused to endorse a nonpolitical commission to draw fairer districts.
Political partisans are heavily focused on the maps for the six members of the U.S. House from Louisiana. Under the Constitution, the state legislatures draw maps for their U.S. House delegations.
This year, control of the House is up for grabs in fall elections. But a shift in Black populations that might make one of the five GOP districts winnable by a potential Democratic candidate was shelved in favor of — what else? — incumbent protection. Whether for Congress or for the more numerous seats in the state House and Senate, the focus was on keeping voting political bases for incumbents whole.
It's not that there wasn’t a lot of work involved, particularly for the relevant committees headed by Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, and Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell. Population shifts have been substantial, particularly with big declines in rural areas and large parts of northern Louisiana.
Thus many changes were made, but the North Star for the mapmakers was taking care of No. 1, that is, officeholders who want to seek reelection.
It might be difficult to create another minority district among just six Congressional districts. But a legal giveaway is the maps for the 105 members of the state House and 39 members of the state Senate.
Among 144 districts, not one additional Black majority district was created. And that was after several well-argued proposals from minority legislators in the Shreveport area and elsewhere in the state.
The Voting Rights Act doesn’t guarantee election results, but it does clearly enough suggest that an incumbent-protection orgy in a state with significantly underrepresented minority populations isn’t in the letter or spirit of federal law.
Now, we’ll see how legal the artwork is.