Another important event that was back on the calendar this week was the New Orleans Air Show in Belle Chasse.
The Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base has hosted the show since the 1950s, but it was sidelined by the coronavirus shutdowns.
This year’s show featured planes from the Louisiana National Guard, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force, as well as civilian aircraft. On the ground, B-52 bombers and Coast Guard boats were available for inspection.
The highlight of the show has been the same for years.
“Many people only come to see the Blue Angels,” base spokesperson Andrew Thomas said of the U.S. Navy's famed demonstration team. “They are that good.”
Air shows are fun for all ages, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine reminds us that defending the skies is serious business. The key to peace is an effective military on land, at sea and especially in the air.