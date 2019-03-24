There’s nothing like coming across a cache of old home movies to wistfully remind you of days gone by, and that kind of nostalgia tugs at viewers of “Apollo 11,” a new documentary that’s recently been playing in movie theaters in Louisiana and across the country.
Directed and edited by Todd Douglas Miller, the film stitches together newly discovered archival footage to tell the story of the 1969 NASA mission that landed two men on the moon. Louisiana talent helped make the mission possible. From 1961 to 1972, the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East was used to help make the Saturn rockets that made the Apollo missions possible. Max Faget, an LSU graduate in mechanical engineering, helped design the Apollo spacecraft.
The landing of humans on the moon wasn’t a victory for a single state, of course, or even a single nation. It was a leap forward for all of humanity, and a cause for people around the world to reflect on what they had in common.
We need that spirit of unity now more than ever.