Two visions of Louisiana’s current reality played out at the State Capitol on Wednesday.
Downstairs, legislators hosted craft brewers and bar owners who are hurt financially by the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Upstairs, Gov. John Bel Edwards hosted a top U.S. Navy physician who delivered the news of the first batch of vaccines on the way.
Both are legitimate events. But the meeting downstairs focused on re-litigating the anti-restriction views of largely right-wing members of the GOP House caucus.
Judge after judge after judge, most of them Republicans, have turned away the challenges mounted against public health restrictions.
There was a dearth of common sense downstairs at the same time as there was a stern warning from not only Edwards, but from the admiral serving President Donald Trump at the U.S. health department: We’re not out of the woods yet.
Vaccines are available in small quantities, Admiral Brett Giroir noted. They must be first focused on health care workers. Mid-year 2021, that’s a realistic time frame for them to be available to most people.
Until then, the argument that the House Republicans have lost again and again in court is still wrong. We needed restrictions, lest our health systems be overwhelmed. Many hospitals are already facing severe difficulties this winter.
The GOP is playing to the galleries, because people are tired of so many restrictions, and because businesses truly have been hurt, and hardly just those barkeeps who showed up on Wednesday. But more than 270,000 Americans have died because of COVID-19, including more than 6,000 people in Louisiana. Cases still rise nationwide and here.
The choices from the beginning have been unpleasant. The political tone of downstairs was pronounced. It sounded extremely shallow by comparison with the statesmen upstairs.
The governor has been a leader in one of the toughest challenges our state has ever faced. That’s not just compared to criticism from legislators downstairs. His record stands up pretty well to most chief executives in most statehouses in this country.
Message One should not be that vaccines on the way. It should be what the admiral said: We’re not out of the woods yet.
Giroir pleaded with people of his home state — he is from Marrero — to follow Edwards’ restrictions, urging them to wear masks, avoid crowded indoor spaces and practice social distancing.
“You are taking the right steps right now because we’re at a very dangerous and critical point in the pandemic,” Giroir said. “You need to wear a mask when you’re in public.”
Good advice, Admiral.