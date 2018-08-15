With a letter denouncing prison reform as it is being carried out in Louisiana, John N. Kennedy tried to crash a White House party on the issue, where Gov. John Bel Edwards was invited and the junior senator from the Bayou State was not.
In the course of blasting the release of some inmates, who are in their thousands locked away in Louisiana prisons, Kennedy took an almost lecturing tone. And as Edwards and state officials disputed the senator’s factual criticisms, Kennedy said he wanted to make sure the president and others knew the score before meeting with Edwards and officials from other states, largely Republicans.
As if Jared Kushner, the presidential son-in-law and adviser who has taken a lead on this issue, cannot read the newspapers. We wonder what impression that made.
The debate about prison reform was inevitably hostage to fortune: Even one released inmate who committed another crime would be a political basis for criticism.
We are not dealing with choirboys here, and it is unreasonable to assume that prison reform can be accomplished without risk.
Thousands of prisoners finish their sentences and are released into society every year across America. Louisiana should do more to reduce the chances that an inmate will re-offend, including education, job training, and much more effective probation and parole. But Kennedy should be aware that the money isn’t there unless you reduce costs by reducing incarcerated populations.
If this were an issue Kennedy cared about, he might have involved himself in the actual debates about justice reform in the Legislature. As state treasurer, and now as a U.S. senator, Kennedy has never been shy about criticizing those who are responsible for state policies over which he has no direct role.
What Kennedy might be questioned about is why all he has to say is that he is against new taxes, that Louisiana has a spending problem, when he is obviously aware — and says, now — that Louisiana ought to spend more on costly pre-release programs. If there is one thing this lifelong denizen of the State Capitol understands, it is that prisons and rehabilitation are about the last priority for his fellow politicians.
The financial reality is that there isn’t money for the stuff Kennedy now says it was irresponsible not to provide; he had nothing constructive to say during the process.
And we’re pretty sure that even if these programs had been in place, there was and will forever be a chance that ex-prisoners will re-offend. The goal of the Republican-led meeting at the White House is to improve the system so that people are better protected, the taxpayer spends less on corrections, and inmates return to become productive members of society.
It's easier to throw rocks at the White House windows than engage responsibly in big and politically risky causes.