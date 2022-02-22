LaToya Cantrell is moving up in the world.
The mayor of New Orleans has now joined an elite club of World-Class Hypocrites of the Pandemic.
There might be enough of them to form a parade krewe, as Cantrell’s offense was in the midst of Carnival, on St. Charles Avenue, in the city where she made a name for herself as a shutdown warrior against COVID-19. Among notable leaders who've also suffered from public lashing during the pandemic are Gov. Gavin Newsom of California — who dined at the swank French Laundry during the shutdowns — and lately Boris Johnson, prime minister of Great Britain.
With everyone tired of restrictions and even masks, the easiest way to protect a community in Britain as elsewhere, Johnson’s staff held “wine-time” Fridays at 10 Downing St. In that country, with an old aristocracy, there’s a tradition of toffs like Johnson living by different rules than ordinary folk.
The political aristocracy of New Orleans, such as it is, appears to have lived by different rules as it gathered at Cantrell’s ball in historic Gallier Hall. Social media then buzzed with pictures of her and many guests greeting each other maskless — when Cantrell had imposed an indoor mask mandate for Carnival.
It fell to Cantrell spokesman Beau Tidwell to try to change the subject: “While we did not see perfect adoption of the guidelines in every instance over the weekend, we were encouraged overall by the level of masking and vigilance we saw on the parade route and at ball events.”
The rules for thee, and the rules for me, is ever an issue with the elites. But we cannot help but recognize that the level of mask-wearing is pretty much down everywhere in Louisiana.
Still, leadership is not about holding oneself to a lower standard than the one set for others.