Baton Rouge’s traffic headaches are epic, and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome deserves credit for trying a big solution: more than $900 million in a new sales tax for ambitious road projects around the parish.
On Wednesday, the Metro Council is expected to discuss whether to put Broome’s proposal before voters on a Dec. 8 ballot. Here are some questions the council should respectfully consider:
The mayor’s tax plan is huge, but is it wise? Are the projects well-chosen? Most of us know that public works cost a lot of money, and for generations, too little has been invested in roads and transportation in Baton Rouge.
Is the proposal going to balance the need for capacity-increasing projects like Airline Highway with the repair of existing city streets, all too often bumpy and ill-maintained today?
Are there bike lanes and pedestrian improvements that will make a difference when Baton Rouge seeks to attract young people who want transportation alternatives and more livable neighborhoods, not just an asphalt jungle?
While most cities in the United States will put more money into transportation and other needs through property taxes, Broome is once more bringing this tax proposal to the checkout counter, where people of lower incomes will spend a larger percentage of their take-home pay than those living in wealthier neighborhoods.
There is also a big political question: If the most important project affecting Baton Rouge traffic is a new Mississippi River bridge and associated approaches, would passage of a half-cent sales tax only in the parish end chances of a regional tax that would raise enough money to make a new bridge feasible? A regional approach among the parishes, with the state government and perhaps tolls involved, might be blocked if $912 million is taken off the table for the Broome proposals.
We have not made up our minds about Broome’s proposal, and we urge others to avoid a rush to judgment. Ultimately, the public will need as much information as it can to sort out the best options for addressing the parish’s pressing transportation needs. That fact-finding is best advanced by a thorough and thoughtful discussion by the council this week.
The sheer scale of the mayor’s plan means much to talk about. Broome’s proposal includes many projects, 40 of them widening or building new roads, others addressing sidewalks and drainage. Airline Highway improvements are the biggest ticket, almost $100 million alone. Many of the city’s traditional bottlenecks are on the list.
Broome will need a coalition of supporters to place the taxes on the ballot, and council members were critical last year of the lack of lobbying they received when Broome asked for a roads property tax. The council refused to place that tax on ballots in 2017.
The mayor and city-parish officials have been holding meetings in Metro Council districts, and a lot more outreach will have to be done before a tax, particularly a big tax, will get the approval of a majority of voters if the Metro Council opts to put it on this year’s ballot. Recent Metro Council deliberations, touched by partisan conflicts and racial animosity, have produced more heat than light.
We hope Wednesday’s meeting is different. Increasingly, Baton Rouge’s traffic grid is paralyzed. Political paralysis cannot also be the order of the day.