There’s nothing like a feel-good story to jolt us out of the late-August, back-to-school, height-of-hurricane season doldrums. And we defy anyone out there not to feel good about the Eastbank Little League team, the 13 talented 12-year-olds from the New Orleans area who on Sunday became the newly minted world champs.
The Little League World Series featured some great baseball, from the River Ridge-based boys’ stirring resurgence after a first-round loss to a final show of endurance from pitcher Egan Prather, who needed 12 pitches to retire that last batter from Curaçao, put the 8-0 win in the books and claim the team’s place in history. More impressive stats were notched, including Marshall Louque’s record seven series doubles and Reece Roussel’s series-leading .739 batting average. What most people will remember, we suspect, is not the players’ numerical dominance but the sheer joy they brought to the games.
More fun followed and will continue to. The boys earned kudos from the likes of Sean Payton and Drew Brees, and the type of airport greeting usually reserved for the Saints. A Saturday parade is planned, and President Donald Trump tweeted out a White House invitation.
But none of that can match the magical moments over the weekend when these local kids showed the whole world how to be champions.