Welcome to LSU, Coach Kelly.
The Notre Dame coach is one of the big hires in the unmusical and sometimes downright obnoxious discussions about shifting top coaching seats all across the country.
Amid the whining and criticism that we inevitably hear during the intense courtship of this coach or that, what is the best defense of the decision of LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward? 54-9.
That is the new coach’s record over the last five years at Notre Dame, where he worked to rebuild the national reputation of one of the most famous programs in the game. Brian Kelly’s team is still in the hunt for this year’s national championship playoffs, and it is not as if South Bend was immune from all the upheaval of coronavirus and other disruptions over the past two years.
Kelly is a big deal. But because he resisted being recruited in this fall’s frenzy, we think he comes to Tigerland as something of an underestimated win for LSU.
People will cavil about this or that, about inferior Midwestern football — remember a guy named Nick Saban, from Michigan State? — or about coaching styles, or the high — we think absurdly high — salaries of football coaches these days. But as this season showed, Notre Dame knew how to win.
We think it also showed something else in Ed Orgeron’s last fall on the LSU sideline: LSU has great players who stepped up when first-stringers were decimated by injuries.
Kelly’s solid record and a commitment to building on the program at LSU might be just what we need after a year filled with drama off the field.
Good luck, Coach Kelly. The people of Louisiana are rooting for you.