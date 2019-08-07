The shooting of a Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. Ralph Walker Monday night was a powerful reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face on a daily basis.
Those dangers can be especially high when officers are called to the scene of domestic disputes, as Monday’s incident made clear. Walker was was responding to a domestic disturbance at a home off Nicholson Drive when he was shot in the leg. A suspect has been detained, and the wounded officer’s injuries aren’t life-threatening, according to a police spokesman.
We’re glad to hear that, and we assume the police department will review the case to determine what, if anything, might have been done to prevent the shooting. But not all dangers in police work can be eliminated, and last weekend’s headlines about mass shootings in Texas and Ohio underscored how dangerous the world can be. It’s all the more reason to welcome the news that a wounded BRPD officer is still very much alive.