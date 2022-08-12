It’s good news that city-parish employees will get pay raises, especially in light of today’s higher inflation. But we say it is especially important that raises will go to officers of the Baton Rouge Police Department.
In the midst of a significant rise in crime nationally, as well as in Louisiana cities in particular, pay raises can help recruit and retain officers needed now more than ever.
The plan from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and approved unanimously by the Metro Council will increase pay to BRPD officers by 7%, and by 5% for all municipal fire and city-parish employees.
Government is not a business but can operate with principles from the private sector, and one of those is targeting compensation to where hiring is more difficult.
Council member Cleve Dunn said city-parish employees deserve a raise as much as police officers do. To a point, he is right.
In the midst of blessedly quiet hurricane season, it is easy to forget that Public Works and other staff have to go to work however bad conditions are.
But because of the particular stresses of police work — again, perhaps now more than ever — the targeting of raises to public safety employees makes good business sense.
Broome and Chief Murphy Paul commissioned a detailed study showing that compensation for officers needs to go up. That will require further steps, maybe even a tax increase, in the coming years.
For the public’s safety, that must be the priority.