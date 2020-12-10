Congratulations are in order for Sharon Weston Broome on winning a second term as mayor-president. Now Baton Rouge ought to pull together to make recovery from the woes of 2020 a reality.
There is no “I” in “team,” goes the old saying. In a political campaign, it’s usually the I's that are emphasized more than the team. But the hard work of governing in the face of Baton Rouge’s significant challenges requires that the team be the focus.
We think Broome gets that, and the 57% of the vote she received this month suggests that voters approve of her course. It is also significant that Broome’s runoff opponent, former state Rep. Steve Carter, emphasized the need for greater unity in this community.
It was a largely issues-focused campaign that for the most part avoided the bitter political rancor we’ve become far too accustomed to. Both candidates should be commended for that.
Unity is a means, though, and not an end. It can make possible an agenda and outreach that can rise above the sharp divide in voting patterns among the various racial and ethnic groups in the parish’s diverse electorate.
The coronavirus has created some of the most uncertain times in recent history, perhaps exceeding the fallout from the 2016 floods shortly before Broome first took office. So the city-parish government needs to continue what it is doing well, including tight fiscal management to minimize the impact of fluctuations in tax revenue that may occur over the coming few months.
We are also heartened by the Metro Council's approval of Broome’s proposed budget for 2021, including a 3% pay raise for police officers.
That is only a down payment on what is needed for officers in the city force, as all acknowledge. Ultimately a tax increase might be necessary for more significant raises, and that goes back to the need for a unified approach to Broome’s second term. We hope a Metro Council with six new members of 12 will work closely with her administration on developing a pay plan that works and, if necessary, can pass muster with voters.
The mayor and council need to keep pushing for efficiency not only in the BRPD, but in other departments as well. The council backed a proposal from a Broome-commissioned efficiency study that will save money by reducing the number of captains in the police department, where promotion is typically only by seniority.
That’s the right move, signaling to the community that efficiency and public safety can work hand-in-hand. Give us more of that approach.