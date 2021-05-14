When President Joe Biden proposed a $2.3 trillion bill for upgrading America’s infrastructure, critics seized upon his broad definition of the word. And indeed, Biden’s goals go beyond the traditional roads, bridges and rails of the term.
But the hacking and ransomware attack on the big Colonial pipeline taking fuel from our Gulf Coast refineries, including several in Louisiana, to the eastern United States was an example of a digital infrastructure breach against which the U.S. government should arm itself.
When it comes to modern life, it’s not just the rails or the wires that are vital infrastructure. Their digital directors and supervisors must be protected against malefactors, whether inspired by Russian criminal gangs or abetted by hostile governments, like that in Moscow, for example.
Louisiana’s role in America’s energy economy is well-known and we think appreciated in the United States. But we are all potentially vulnerable to assaults on the digital infrastructure upon which we depend.