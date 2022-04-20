For decades, and continuing today, state policy for the disabled elderly — meaning funding — has focused heavily on nursing home care, without a commensurate commitment to home care services.
Quality nursing home care is of course vital and will always be necessary. But less-expensive options for the elderly with disabilities are popular. People want to continue to live in their homes with assistance.
House Bill 645 by Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, seeks to carve out some additional money for disability waivers for the elderly. The proposed dedication does have an impact on the general fund, something that should be carefully watched, but nursing homes have for years benefited from constitutional dedications for their services.
The Magee bill, which has support from AARP Louisiana, would modestly redress the balance. It directs money to a permanent fund when tax collections exceed the official state budget forecast.
That would provide some money to deal with the backlog of services needed. We encourage legislators to back it.