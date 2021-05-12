The House Education Committee recently turned down, with good reason, a bill to address what is not now a crisis in Louisiana, transgender girls taking over women’s sports. In fact, it’s not even a situation: The bill’s backers could not identify a single instance of where “unfair” competition has occurred, nor a case where the high school athletics association policies are deficient.
But the Senate persisted in looking for a solution to a problem that does not exist.
We urge House Education members to again reject the same proposal sent over from the other chamber, SB156 by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton.
This is culture-war politics in what is supposed to be a short session of the Legislature devoted to financial issues. The budget, and the spending of large amounts of federal money sent in recent coronavirus relief bills, are huge issues; complex bills concerning tax policy can and should also be addressed in this kind of session.
But the largely Republican legislators who want to gin up a controversy have put in these social measures backed by the Louisiana Family Forum and other groups of long-standing hostility to any cause remotely involving gay people.
This is legislation by social media, inflammatory when there is no objective basis for the kindling.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has rightly observed that measures involving children deserve a more thoughtful approach than this one.
Our belief is that the people of Louisiana are too smart to fall for this kind of distraction, but we’ve been proved wrong a few times. This should not be one of them, though, because of the lack of a basis for action on the Mizell bill.