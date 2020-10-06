Ordinarily, we’d say that a grand and meaningless political statement would be a waste of time and taxpayers’ money at the State Capitol.
But there are times when a bit of political theater can be a useful — indeed necessary — substitute for the Legislature actually doing something harmful.
With some voters unhappy about the economic and social consequences of the restrictions that have helped to curb coronavirus cases in Louisiana, many legislators have jumped on the “open at all costs” bandwagon.
"The people should have a right to make decisions,” said a typical member of the pro-death caucus, state Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville. “We’re not supposed to listen to the people who elect us and who call us?”
The testimony of public health experts and physicians, warning of dire consequences for their constituents, bounces off the Republican legislators who are often at odds with Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.
Comments like Johnson’s appeared in the Thursday newspaper stories from the Legislature. The same day, another headline in The Advocate reported on the real world. It said that ICU beds in the Baton Rouge area are near capacity as flu season approaches.
“We don’t have the room that we need to have for another respiratory illness that peaks at the same time that COVID-19 is going on,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal of the state’s largest hospital, Our Lady of the Lake.
Listening to constituents is important. Protecting their health from a deadly disease is more important.
Fortunately, a meaningless political gesture is in the wings. Legislative leaders propose, and senators adopted 36-0, a bill to require a governor to give legislative leaders advance notice and explanation when extending an emergency order beyond 30 days.
That won’t satisfy anti-Edwards lawmakers in the GOP caucus in the House, who are backing an immediate suspension of the emergency declarations. That would endanger federal funding to fight coronavirus, among other problems.
So oversight is far better than potential alternatives.
The nature of emergencies is that executive leadership must be able to act quickly. It is part of the genius of the founders of the U.S. Constitution, emulated in the Louisiana Constitution, that executive and legislative powers are separated.
We don’t know if this proposal will satisfy Edwards, but it does not allow the Legislature to intrude on executive branch decisions. It does allow lawmakers to reflect public opinion. “Oversight is extremely powerful,” said state Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington. It can be, if it is untainted by partisanship and allows legislators to question actions of the executive without intruding on necessary decisions in drastic situations like the coronavirus pandemic.
If legislators are prone to “doing” something, this is better than more radical alternatives that would intrude on separation of powers, and lead to dragging matters into court.