Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK -- Victor White Sr., the father of Victor White III, speaks during a press conference and rally to call for the resignation of Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal Wednesday, April 27, 2016, in New Iberia, La. According to police reports, White III shot himself in the chest while handcuffed in the back of a police car in 2014, but White's family argues that they haven't gotten the full story.