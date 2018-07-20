Among the controversial shootings involving police and criminal suspects in recent years, the case of Victor White III attracted special attention. While in the custody of Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies in 2014 after an arrest for alleged drug-related crimes, White died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Authorities concluded that the wound was self-inflicted, although White’s hands were cuffed behind his back at the time of the shooting. The U.S. Justice Department and state prosecutors ruled out criminal charges in White’s death, and a federal lawsuit against the sheriff’s office by a member of White’s family was settled last March.
The court sealed the terms of that settlement, denying the public the right to know how a deeply divisive incident was resolved in the halls of justice. True justice and official accountability require a higher standard of transparency, which is why The Advocate has joined with Lafayette TV station KATC-TV3 in asking the U.S. District Court of Louisiana’s Western District to unseal the settlement.
The circumstances of White’s death understandably raised suspicions about the conduct of the law enforcement officers involved in the case. Those suspicions were deepened by the troubling pattern of misconduct within the office headed by Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal. In 2016, 10 deputies pleaded guilty as part of a broad federal probe into civil rights abuses by deputies, including the beating of prisoners.
The intervention of The Advocate and KATC in the case involves something more than a dispute between the media and the courts. The broader public should know about any costs incurred by a major law enforcement agency in resolving a tragedy that placed an unflattering national spotlight on Louisiana.
The settlement in White’s case is among dozens reached from claims against Ackal’s office since he took office. Settlements of those claims, not including the claim from the White case, totaled $2.96 million as of last year, according to insurance pool records.
We urge the court to unseal the terms of the settlement. Lady Justice might be blind, but the public should have a clear view of how she operates.