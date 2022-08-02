Somewhere in Illinois, there is a freshly minted billionaire, thanks to Friday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.
Lots of folks tried to defy the odds to cash in on the $1.3 billion jackpot, but nobody tried harder than Baton Rouge’s Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane’s, which operates 700 restaurants in 35 states.
Graves has been breathtakingly successful, and last year he showed his gratitude by donating $25 million to local charities across the United States.
Last week, he made a splash by purchasing 50,000 Mega Millions tickets on behalf of his employees. It took a couple of convenience store attendants eight hours to print out all of the tickets, The New York Post reported.
Graves didn’t win Tuesday’s $830 million drawing, so he tried again for Friday’s drawing, but the winning ticket was sold in Des Plaines, Illinois.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 300 million. Buying 50,000 tickets knocks that down to about 1 in 6,000.
Those are still tough odds. If you believe Las Vegas betting lines, it is more likely that the Saints will win the Super Bowl and the Pelicans will win the NBA championship than it is that one of those 50,000 tickets would score the big prize.
Still, it’s the thought that counts. If Graves had won and distributed the money evenly, each employee would have gotten thousands of dollars. Most of them probably would have shown up for work Saturday anyhow.