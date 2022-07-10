There is some validity to the lack of values contributing to gun violence, but that is not something that can be changed overnight. So, what do we do in the meantime?
A letter-writer questions why we blame guns, inanimate objects, for actions by people. He cites alcohol, cellphones and automobiles as his example of objects that can kill but are not blamed for the actions of those who use them and wonders why guns are singled out.
Might I remind the writer that the purpose of alcohol is inebriation; cellphones, communication; automobiles, transportation; and guns, annihilation.
SAL RAGUSA
Air Force (Ret.)
Jefferson