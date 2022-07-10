Shooting July Fourth-Parade

A flag hangs at half staff as members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park, Ill., the day after a deadly mass shooting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Police say the gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS603

 Ashlee Rezin

There is some validity to the lack of values contributing to gun violence, but that is not something that can be changed overnight. So, what do we do in the meantime?

A letter-writer questions why we blame guns, inanimate objects, for actions by people. He cites alcohol, cellphones and automobiles as his example of objects that can kill but are not blamed for the actions of those who use them and wonders why guns are singled out.

Might I remind the writer that the purpose of alcohol is inebriation; cellphones, communication; automobiles, transportation; and guns, annihilation.

SAL RAGUSA

Air Force (Ret.)

Jefferson

