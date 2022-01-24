We call for a national effort with no holds barred. Whatever it takes, Mr. President.
Or, well, whoever is in charge of the nutria eradication program.
Among his other contributions as a member of the U.S. Congress representing coastal areas and a former head of state coastal preservation agencies, Garret Graves is a field marshal in the war on nutria.
We do not have a new communique from the front, except that Graves led creation of bounties for trappers bringing in pelts of the marsh-destroying creatures. But a fifth column of animal protection activists has proposed banning traps to get the critters.
As Graves pointed out in a Capitol Hill hearing, that could lead to more devastation of marsh grasses and thus more erosion of Louisiana’s coast.
We shall not indulge in any partisan crimination over this issue, but we noted that the anti-trap idea comes from a congressman from New York City. Graves said the bill applying to national wildlife refuges would create “safe harbors” for an invasive species.
Perhaps we should ever-so-gently trap some nutria and release them on Staten Island. Maybe that would get us some allies in this struggle, in which the aggressor has so far held all the cards.