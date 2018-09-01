Let's hear it for growth, as the nation now records its longest economic expansion on record — 9½ years and counting, as of August. But in Louisiana, we also have another milestone from a decade ago.
That concerns the price of oil, and as happens so often, Louisiana's economy took something of a different tack than the course of the nation.
In summer 2008, oil prices were peaking at $147 a barrel and pummeling the global economy, by year's end in tune with a gigantic stock-market crash.
High-cost energy was good for some and not for others. America's oil patch, with onshore drilling spiking because of new technology, was benefiting from the boom as much as the old-oil oligarchs of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
What a difference a decade makes. OPEC, and Louisiana, now struggle with prices around $65 a barrel.
Still, horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing of shale formations have helped to produce a new oil boom in the United States. The U.S. is now vying with Russia for the title of top producer of oil in the world.
Would that this was always good news for Louisiana.
In fact, the abundant supply of crude helps keep prices lower, and the hammering of oilfield supply and service companies that crashed spectacularly by 2014 have been serious blows to Louisiana employment and the state's overall wealth. Only longer-term and sustained rises in price per barrel, to maybe $75 or more, will make a big difference in Louisiana's oil patch.
The stock markets, though, are buoyed by lower oil prices, good for global growth. Potential problems ranging from shaky eurozone economies or a U.S. credit downgrade, even President Donald Trump's misplaced trade fights — all these apparently can be shrugged off in a world economy floating on a sea of cheaper energy.
"I don't think anyone could have predicted the length and strength of this bull market," David Lebovitz, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told The Associated Press.
What no one can predict accurately is how long the current expansion will last. After all, some of today's growth is juiced by printing money to finance corporate tax cuts. There are legitimate worries that America's budget deficits will one day catch up with us.
When will the next correction in the markets come? In formal terms, a bear market is a 20 percent drop in the value of stocks. That would undo, in part, some of the trillions in household wealth accrued in the long expansion.
By and large, of course, long-term investors will be better off. But Louisiana's oil patch is still waiting for relief from the roller-coaster of the last decade.