The process for purchasing new voting machines in Louisiana has been mired in controversy for several years now, and unsupported allegations of widespread election fraud still circulate in some corners, well over a year after courts across the land upheld the validity of President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
But despite all the noise and the continued use of outdated machines, Louisiana’s voters can take heart that elections in the state are safe and secure.
That’s not either side in the never-ending political debate talking. It’s the result of an independent performance audit by the state Legislative Auditor’s office, conducted at the behest of Republican lawmakers who raised questions over ballot integrity and released earlier this month.
The result was a mostly clean bill of health.
“The purpose of this audit was to determine whether existing controls related to election integrity are sufficient,” Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack wrote to House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette. “Overall, we found that the Louisiana Department of State (DOS) has procedures and practices in place to ensure election integrity.”
The audit noted that the Secretary of State’s office created a “cure” process in 2020 to help voters casting absentee ballots ensure that their affidavits were complete. Absentee voting was a popular option during the pandemic, and the cure process led to fewer absentee ballots rejected than in the past, the report said.
Still, Waguespack urged lawmakers to clarify rules surrounding how to handle missing information connected to these ballots so that procedures don’t vary from parish to parish, as the audit found they sometimes do. We echo that concern, and urge the Legislature to make the process for accepting or rejecting mail absentee ballots transparent and consistent across the state.
Auditors also surveyed local clerks of court and registrars of voters, officials who carry out elections at the parish level, to gauge their perception of the state’s election integrity. Most offered very high marks, with 80% deeming it “excellent” and another 18% calling it “good.”
Nothing in life is perfect, and the report did identify some statistically insignificant problems. Fewer than 200 out of 3 million registration records were missing either the last four digits of the voter’s social security number or driver’s license number, and 27 duplicate registrations were found, all of which have been fixed.
Waguespack also made some suggestions, which Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Republican, has agreed to implement. The office will now annually compare voter lists in the state with voter lists and driver’s licenses from out of state, for example, and better categorize and track the few election complaints it receives.
While Ardoin’s staff already tests voting machines ahead of time and makes sure the number of voters casting ballots aligns with the total ballots cast, Waguespack suggested standardizing the preelection tests so they don’t vary by parish, and noted that state law requires any new voting machines to allow for auditable voter-verified paper records.
In the meantime, Ardoin said he is updating policies and procedures “to ensure voter confidence.”
That’s always good to hear, but it shouldn’t distract from the audit’s bottom line: Overheated national rhetoric notwithstanding, voters in Louisiana should have confidence already.