There is mayhem in many cities in America right now.
But it somehow seems worse in Baton Rouge, just because the growing but still small-town feeling region is more deeply disturbed.
Headlines such as those concerning two shootings in broad daylight, only a day apart in February, are alarming to the community.
One of the victims in the two unrelated but equally brazen homicides was 26, after an apparent fight in the street. Another man, seemingly homeless, was killed in a parking lot at 1 p.m. in the Sherwood Forest area.
The list now goes on. Also in broad daylight, near the Mall of Louisiana, another brazen attack that was called a hit on the two victims killed. Their ages: 18 and 19. Two other young men were wounded.
While apparently a gang-related hit, according to police, the loss of young lives that could have been turned around is another incalculable damage to community.
However much this is part of a national problem — doubtless exacerbated by two years of a pandemic — the local consequences are severe. The long-term loss to families is obvious and savage.
East Baton Rouge Parish ended 2021 with a record-breaking murder rate amid surging violence nationwide: 149 people killed, an 84% increase from 2019.
Nearly doubling the murder rate? That’s not a small crisis.
Law enforcement recognizes the challenge. Initiatives include developing a parishwide plan to quell the violence. The collective effort includes the key police agencies, city and parish, and State Police, as well as federal agencies like the U.S. Marshals.
All-hands-on-deck is a good idea. But the savagery — there is no other word for it — of killings in broad daylight and the increasing toll that shootings take among young Black men in particular have strained an entire region’s sense of community.
The plan ought to deliver, and soon, if it is to be seen as an effective response to a huge problem.