Citizens and peace officers lined Baton Rouge streets in honor of the slain Lt. Glenn Hutto, a 21-year veteran of the force shot and killed during an investigation into a murder in north Baton Rouge.
This tragic loss came during a time when formal grieving is cut short, because there are limits on crowds because of the coronavirus outbreak. But there was no such restriction on cars and motorcycles, accompanying Hutto’s body from the coroner’s office to a downtown funeral home.
Also shot and severely injured was a seven-year veteran Cpl. Derrick Maglone, who is responding to treatment in hospital. The prayers of the entire community go out to Hutto’s wife and four daughters and for a quick recovery by Maglone.
In today’s circumstances, the formal gatherings and tributes will be limited. The same is true of the many families affected in a time of sadness who lose loved ones. But there cannot be reason to doubt that the people the Baton Rouge Police Department serves remain grateful for its work and the bravery of officers like Hutto and Maglone.