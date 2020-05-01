A procession of law enforcement officers accompanying the body of Baton Rouge Police Dept. Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Hutto, a 21-year police veteran who received the rank of lieutenant posthumously, died this past Sunday as a result of the attack on law enforcement, and another BRPD officer, 7-year veteran Cpl. Derrick Maglone, was critically injured during the shooting and is recovering from his injuries.