COVID-19 has created circumstances leading to silent, vacant property with no visitors, making some places easy prey for vandals. They know it’s less likely that anyone will see them and prevent them from wrongdoing when evil thoughts enter their minds.
Vandals struck New Orleans’ famed City Park carousel and Storyland Sunday, tearing natural hair tails off of some of the wooden horses children sit on during family visits. They punctured holes in one horse’s face. They damaged mirrors and windows. They destroyed part of the carousel organ that has delighted young children, parents and grandparents for decades. They stole a bronze plaque, leaving a message — "sorry, we took the plaque" — on a wooden post inside the historic carousel.
Aside from damaging the carousel and its building, they damaged parts of Storyland.
On top of all of that, the perpetrators wrote racist and sexual graffiti as if to punctuate their evil.
There are a number of antique carousels across the nation. The oldest, Flying Horses in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, was built in 1876. Much like the one in New Orleans, it’s housed in a rather nondescript building on the state’s Martha’s Vineyard island. Lucky riders who grab the ride’s brass ring get a second ride for free. Our 1906 carousel is on the National Register of Historic Places, and Storyland got a much-needed upgrade in 2019, including new exhibits.
City Park is a special place, visited by New Orleans area residents as well as visitors from across the state. These attractions have provided joy, and we’ve been looking forward to seeing them open again when it’s safe. The team of Director of Recreational Services Waymon Morris found the vandalism as they were preparing Storyland to open. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the first time they found vandalism. The park had a similar incident a few days earlier. Park officials placed cameras in the amusement park, just in case it happened again. Now there are photos. The names Alex and Justin A. were on some items.
Rob DeViney, the park’s chief operating officer, summarized the pain. “We are deeply saddened and are taking this personally,” he said on a park website post. “This is a gut punch in a time where we are having financial difficulties to remain operational during this pandemic. The carousel is one of the treasures not just of City Park but of New Orleans as a city. The vandalism is bad but the addition of racial slurs and inappropriate drawing in a child’s playground is disgusting. We are working hard and this hurts.”
This hurts the park employees who are working to keep the park in good shape with already limited resources further reduced by the pandemic. This hurts us as a community, and as a state