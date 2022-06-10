Legislators have made a little-noticed change to the state’s popular TOPS tuition waivers for college, one that could help prepare our young people for the jobs of tomorrow.
Senate Bill 191 by state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, would amend the requirements for TOPS eligibility, allowing students to count two credits of computer coding instead of two credits of foreign language.
Encouraging students to take a more rigorous high school curriculum is one of the accomplishments of the TOPS program, so any changes in the rules should not be taken lightly.
And indeed, SB191 raised concerns from some lawmakers that the shift in TOPS requirements would lead to school districts cutting back on French education.
“I don’t want to see us move the advances that we have made since children were punished for speaking French in the classroom,” said Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge.
But state Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, pointed out that French education can be protected at the local level. “If the Acadiana school district decided to take French out, my God, you can unelect all of the school board members,” Harris said.
Our concern is that computer classes can be less than rigorously defined. Learning French or any other foreign language is academically rigorous and a pathway to the kind of world literacy that is more and more valuable in the jobs of tomorrow.
We wonder if the governor should contemplate a more thoughtful approach to a difficult problem.
“This is something incredibly important for our kids in the future, to have a bright future in the jobs market,” Harris said. But language instruction can be, too.
This bill is on the governor's desk, and it's a closer call on the subject than its supporters think.