New Orleans often struggles to provide even minimally functional governance. But when the city can’t bring itself to support the live music that serves as an international signature, then something’s really wrong.
A recent City Council motion to set new rules for the sort of outdoor performances that flourished during the worst of the COVID-19 lockdown is an example of getting it right.
Striking a painstakingly negotiated balance between live music advocates and neighborhood groups concerned over noise and other quality-of-life issues, the council voted unanimously to create “conditional use” regulations for each venue that operates less than 600 feet from residential districts. Each application would need individual council approval.
The council also backed reasonable limits on the frequency of events and relatively early ending times for performances, by 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends.
The unanimous motion last week was essentially a statement of support; an ordinance codifying the new rules will be voted on later.
A legal change would end a fraught period for musicians and other performers who were able to eke out some of the income they lost during the long shutdown of indoor venues by playing outdoors, often before deeply appreciative crowds. Previously these shows were allowed under Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s emergency order, which meant that the conditions could change at any time.
We’re all for predictability as musicians, venue operators and others who make their livings providing entertainment try to get back to business as usual.
Like them, we don’t see demand for fresh air shows diminishing any time soon. And we applaud this move to take the best of what emerged from a terrible period and make it a part of the new normal.