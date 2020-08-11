There is never, in our view, a bad time to buy shrimp caught fresh in the Gulf of Mexico, but this is a particularly good time for a large purchase — by the U.S. government.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will buy $30 million worth of shrimp from Gulf Coast fishermen to provide as part of its food aid, but also to stabilize an industry hit hard by the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s the second big purchase of shrimp from the Gulf and was applauded by state officials and members of Congress from states along the coast. In April, the USDA bought millions of pounds of shrimp caught in the Gulf of Mexico.
Still, as Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said, “we still have work to do to get our entire seafood industry the assistance it deserves.” True, but as Nungesser said, the shrimp purchases are big steps in the right direction.
If there’s a need for taste-testers for quality control, count us in.