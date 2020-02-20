Bill Cassidy’s visit to a South Louisiana Community College classroom this week started with the promise of a photo op but ended in something apparently pleasing for the senator and some three dozen students on hand: a heartfelt conversation. What a bonus for the students.
Louisiana’s senior U.S. senator practiced medicine at a public hospital — a gastroenterologist, he is an expert on liver diseases — and lectured to LSU medical students for 25 years before turning his hand full time to politics. So he knows a lot about providing health care and plenty more about federal health care legislation. He’s drafted some of that.
Dr. Eugene Simmans, whose anatomy and physiology classroom provided the setting for the Tuesday afternoon visit, said the senator “connected the dots” for his students, most of whom are enrolled in nursing programs. Cassidy talked about preventive medicine, insurance costs, broadband’s potential for enhancing medical treatment and universal school testing for dyslexia. He was conversant with the topics and invested personally in some of them — for example, one of his own children dealt with dyslexia.
He also toured nursing facilities at the Lafayette campus, including the “virtual hospital” where students learn in simulation and skills labs where “high-fidelity mannequins” are presented as real-life patients — mannequins that reflect a variety of patient characteristics. Nurses in training use the mannequins to learn to deal with patients that cry, show pain and encounter real-life situations, such as the “angry boyfriend” that might enter the patient’s room.
“It’s unbelievable how sophisticated it is,” Chancellor Natalie Harder told Cassidy, who knows plenty about stressful public hospital situations.
Strolling through the virtual hospital, he commented on flooring that provided a familiar hospital “vibe” to the walls painted in “soothing colors.” He assured students they were getting their education at a bargain.
All that matters to nursing students. So did Cassidy’s judgment that, “Health care is the noblest profession” — it energizes students, especially those who work their way through grueling courses of study, that their efforts may change the world, or at least their own part of the world. People in Acadiana, where nurses are in short supply, need these students to succeed.
Cassidy is not the only physician in Congress, or even the Louisiana delegation. Another is Ralph Abraham, a family practitioner from Richland Parish in north Louisiana. Both have important insights into their field.
On Wednesday, on his Senate website, Cassidy said he “enjoyed the opportunity to chat with students at South Louisiana Community College,” who were “engaged in our discussion about their future careers in health care.” Cassidy, too, was engaged and, for the better part of a class period, seemed right at home with these constituents.