John Bel Edwards claims to run a transparent administration, but those boasts were undermined by the lengthy cover-up of the horrific death of Ronald Greene while in the custody of Monroe-area state troopers.
Greene, of Monroe, led troopers on a chase that ended in Union Parish, where he was beaten and eventually died. For months, the state maintained that he died from injuries in the wreck that ended the chase. But body camera footage told a different story.
This year, the truth has come tumbling out, so it’s hard to understand why the agency continues to fight for secrecy.
The governor is on his third State Police superintendent — the first two departed amid scandal — but so far it looks like more of the same from the agency that is supposed to be at the top of the state’s law enforcement pyramid.
The current battle, playing out in a Baton Rouge courtroom, pits State Police against reporters for The Advocate and The Times-Picayune.
The reporters sought the personnel files on 15 state troopers, including several involved in the Greene beating. Lawyers for the agency said that filling the request would be too burdensome, involving the review of 9,000 pages. They offered to provide the record of one trooper, Kory York, as a trial run for the remainder.
York isn’t just a guy who happened to be there during the May 2019 beating.
He turned his body camera off. But other camera footage shows him yanking Greene’s shackles and cursing at him. After an internal investigation, York was suspended without pay for 50 hours.
Public records law allows the state to redact private information, like Social Security numbers or medical conditions. But when State Police provided York’s personnel file to reporters, much of what they wanted to review was blacked out. For example, nearly the entirety of a disciplinary letter explaining why York was suspended without pay was redacted.
The newspapers filed suit in July, challenging the redactions as overly broad, and the case landed on the desk of Judge Chip Moore, of the 19th Judicial District.
Last week, an attorney for State Police asked Moore for a delay, saying that lawyers with Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office had recently become involved, and they were concerned that releasing too much information could affect the civil suits filed against the agency.
Government liability is an issue, but plaintiffs with valid claims — and there may be several — are going to get the information to pursue their cases in discovery, anyway.
Thankfully, Moore recognized the urgency of making a decision on this public issue.
He rejected the request for a delay and ordered State Police to give him unredacted copies of the records. He asked for State Police to outline their concerns, and then he will decide for himself what information can be withheld.
“I can review them, apply the law and be done with it,” Moore said. “Postponement means a long time because my dockets are full. I would prefer to go forward with it in that context.”
The killing of Greene, and harsh treatment of other Black motorists in northeast Louisiana, are blights on the State Police that will not be remedied by secrecy and stonewalling.
Judge Moore did the right thing by taking the matter into his own hands, we hope he rules that the people should see the full, unredacted report.