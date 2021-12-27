School system superintendents have plenty of power and a lot of responsibility. They also have quite a few bosses — not only the school board members who hire them, but the voters to whom those school board members answer.
Which is a roundabout way of saying that how they do their job is very much a matter of public interest.
And yet East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse is breaking with longstanding tradition and keeping the results of his evaluation a matter between him and the board.
For the first time in decades, voters — and parents — are not privy to how the board believes a superintendent has performed, on measures ranging from his relationship with the board, the community and the staff to his education leadership to his strategic plan. Nor can they see Narcisse’s own self-evaluation.
Instead, Narcisse and the board discussed the findings behind closed doors recently in executive session and did not mention them after reconvening before the public. Asked why, board Vice President Dawn Collins, who led the meeting, said Narcisse wanted it that way.
Legally, that’s his right.
But it’s also a position that raises questions over how Narcisse views his responsibility to and relationship with the community he serves.
We doubt that Narcisse got many Fs on his report card in his first full year. And rarely do board members give them. But it still says something about how any superintendent is doing if the board members he or she deals with daily give their employee a B grade on, say, communicating well with his elected bosses.
As a rule, transparency in government leads to accountability, and secrecy can breed suspicion. With school boards and administrations very much the center of public debate these days, having an open-book attitude has never been more important.