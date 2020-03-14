This is going to be significantly disruptive. But we believe the executive order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards is the right medicine at the right time for Louisiana.
We are still lightly afflicted in Louisiana compared to our friends in places like Washington state and New York, and especially countries like China and Italy. But that makes the timing of the governor’s executive order better.
Closing schools and prohibiting large gatherings, among other responses to the novel coronavirus, is about limiting transmission of the disease. Everything known about previous epidemics, including the Spanish flu of a century ago that killed some 625,000 Americans — in a much smaller population at that time — suggests that infectious diseases’ impact can be limited by such measures.
We don’t know if the state has ever closed all schools at one time, ever. Prohibiting large public gatherings is difficult for everybody from musicians to ministers. There are economic costs to each of the mandates in the governor’s executive order. It is also disruptive to postpone the state’s April 4 presidential primary, as requested by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
But drastic actions are appropriate to the crisis. President Donald Trump recognized that fact with his declaration of national emergency.
An emergency requires executive response, but we have no doubt that Edwards has closely coordinated this large response with leaders of the Louisiana Legislature and others. He met with the U.S. Surgeon General on Thursday.
The virus is a disaster for which, unlike a hurricane, there is no storm track.
What can be predicted is that diseases are passed from one soul to another, unless transmission is curtailed by canceling large gatherings.
But we’d also caution that, as drastic as these actions are, and as effective as we hope they shall be, this is not a storm with a short timeline.
The experts tend to agree that reducing transmission is still going to mean large numbers of people will still get sick, to a greater or lesser degree. What this kind of order does is limit the cases.
But that is of great importance. Louisiana’s hospitals and health care personnel can care for only so many severe cases at one time. Their noble work is made impossible if the huge pipeline of cases is not diminished at the front end, and spread out over time, by effective public health measures.
We think the governor’s order and other actions at the federal, state and local level are the correct ones. But the active part of a public-health emergency is the public. We should all seek to follow the directions of physicians and nurses.
Together, we can get through this.