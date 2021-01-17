It is conceivable, had an assassin’s bullet not taken him in 1968, that Martin Luther King Jr. would be living today, elderly but in much-honored retirement.
If in Georgia, surely he would have voted for Democratic candidates, as in life he helped lead the African American voters away from their 1950s allegiance to the Party of Lincoln. And perhaps he would have particularly enjoyed the holder of the old King pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist winning a U.S. Senate seat, the first Black senator from the state.
Perhaps he would have, as so many did, been yelling at the TV set at the awful commercials during that race. God knows he would have seen a great many more ugly elections in our time.
No one can say, but surely he would have deplored the coarseness and acrimony of today’s public life. But it is important to remember that he learned very early on that politics was a contact sport; he was targeted by federal law enforcement, as a communist-paranoid J. Edgar Hoover deployed the resources of the FBI against the agitating preacher.
Hardball was not a league that he was unfamiliar with. Perhaps over the years, he would have mellowed but it is important to remember that it was a union strike that brought him to Memphis. Like his young friend John Lewis, recently passed away, King was a union ally, one more reason the White establishment in the anti-union South didn’t like him.
Lewis’ long life ended with him as an American icon, still bearing the scars of beatings that he endured in the Gandhian spirit of nonviolent protests for change. As he was dying, he wrote an afterword to Jon Meacham’s new book, “His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope.”
In it, Lewis talked about faith and love. “Adversity can breed unity; hatred can give way to love. We need a leadership of love now, a strong leadership to lift us, to transport us, to remind us that God’s truth is marching on.”
Lewis was nothing if not a Democratic partisan, remember. He sometimes let his passionate politics move him to harsh criticisms of others, including today’s outgoing president. Like King, he was not a polished idol but human, and love sometimes gives way to hardball in the best of souls, perhaps particularly in Congress.
But if Joe Biden is looking for a theme for his inauguration on Wednesday, in a time when there’s a great deal of adversity to be overcome — and some hatred, too — he can find it in Lewis: “Fear is abroad in the land, and we must gather the forces of hope and march once more.”