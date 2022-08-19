Forget, if you can, the creeping rise in prices at the store, or the raging fluctuations of the Dow. One of the most positive economic developments in years in southeastern Louisiana was celebrated Tuesday.
Federal, state and local officials looked over the Mississippi River in New Orleans, heralding the completion of an immense project to deepen the navigation channel to 50 feet.
The dredging will mean not only a more convenient channel for shipping, including larger vessels. It will have a global impact on the trade problems facing the world as well.
“Everything we're seeing overseas, Ukraine, the breadbasket of Europe, makes that water channel more important,” said Sean Murphy, who helped lead the long-term effort to fund the dredging project. “Everything we see with supply chain issues shows how much we need this waterway.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards and others applauded the federal legislators who helped achieve funding for the project, most notably U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge. He helped broker a new infrastructure law — for which he drew criticism from some fellow Republicans — that made this advance for the state possible.
The channel is dredged to 50 feet from the mouth of the river to New Orleans. Current dredging work will get the channel to Baton Rouge at that new depth.
The federal-state project is an example of the United States investing in its vital economic corridors.
In recommending the deepening project in a 2018 report, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimated it would add as much as $127.5 million a year to the national economy, compared to its estimated annual maintenance costs of $17.7 million.
Perhaps that economic benefit, like the depth of the channel, isn’t always obvious from the river’s banks. But a tangible result of this project can be seen in the marsh: Material dredged in the lower river is being used to build about 2 square miles of new wetlands in the federal Delta National Wildlife Refuge and the state Pass a Loutre Wildlife Management Area.
We commend all those involved in this commitment to the river region’s economic future.