That college student’s T-shirt suggests that he may look scruffy today, but one day will be a master of the universe: “Eat. Sleep. Code.”
He or she will understand the computer code that runs our world, and most of us won’t. Because most of us don’t understand the third item of the coders’ trinity, we are all too often prey to what we read on the internet from unreliable sources.
This is one of the consequences of a social media age, but it has been made worse in light of former President Donald Trump’s reckless rhetoric about the “stolen” 2020 national election.
This was far beyond the disappointment of a loser. Trump’s statements incited belief in many different kinds of cabals and “Deep State” fantasies among the people.
That is the opposite of responsible leadership.
That most of us aren’t computer mavens means that there is ready ground for one of the most implausible notions, that some nefarious actors can rig elections through computer code. As election officials across the nation, and in Louisiana, have repeated until they are tired of the issue, the assertions have no basis in fact.
In Louisiana, the last election had few glitches and our voting machines are not even connected to the internet. But false assertions that some plot cooked up in foreign countries can alter election returns are going to be with us for a while.
That has implications for Louisiana’s process of updating its aging voting machines, in which one of the unfairly controversial companies, Dominion, is a bidder for the contract. Dominion and Smartmatic, another national company, are suing the conspiracy-mongers for defamation in the courts.
The previous Louisiana contract with Dominion was disputed by a losing bidder, as sometimes happens, so the process will now start over. Dominion argues that its quality and price were not at issue, only the procurement process at the State Capitol.
What would serve the public interest poorly is if Louisiana’s elected officials, pushed by credulous people believing the assertions of 2020 fraud and conspiracies, make a political football of what should be a straightforward competition among legitimate companies to provide safe and secure election equipment.
Our state needs to update its voting machines and ballot-counting equipment, along the lines of standards established by a nonpartisan national commission for security and reliability.
What can go wrong? We say some of the tainting of the debate similar to when members of the Senate and House committees overseeing elections last year promoted conspiracy theories about expanded mail balloting, a result of the coronavirus epidemic.
As the replacement of Louisiana’s machines goes forward, as we believe it should, we hope that the leadership of the Legislature — particularly, the election-related committees led by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, and John Stefanski, R-Crowley — does not dive into a shallow pool of internet fantasies about voting machines. Hewitt has called upon Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to rethink the purchase of new machines.
Our voting machines are decades-old. Replacement is in the interest of fair and accurate election results, as we have had in the past.