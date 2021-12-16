Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet has been explaining herself since a video of people inside her home — they were using a racial slur — was revealed two days ago. Yet there is so much left to know.
A family vehicle had been burgled at their residence Saturday and occupants of the home had chased down and captured a Black man they believed was the culprit; they held him for police. But the offense that had people buzzing this week was yet to come.
People inside the home later reviewed a security camera when a voice erupted several times with the most vile of racial slurs. The judge later said the burglary incident “shook me to my core” and rendered her mentally fragile; she confirmed the video was taken in her home but offered too little explanation, except to say she had taken medication and was unable to discern the facts.
That won’t do. Some community leaders called for Odinet’s resignation, which she had not offered by Tuesday. Instead, Odinet asked for “understanding, forgiveness, patience and prayers.”
But what of Black defendants who enter her courtroom? City Marshal Reggie Thomas suggests they may not believe this judge will give them a fair shake — that they might not get the same understanding, forgiveness, patience and prayers she seeks. A point well-taken.
State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, said he’d petition the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana to investigate this infuriating situation — that’s exactly where this should land. The judge would get a review by a body of her peers; voters may gain more needed truth.