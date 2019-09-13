The framers of the Bill of Rights thought the guarantees of free speech and assembly, the ability to petition the government and the existence of a free press so vital that they enumerated them in the nation’s very first constitutional amendment. Those rights remain just as essential today as they were back in the 18th century.
With a gift of nearly $1 million from the Stanton Foundation, named for onetime CBS News President and broadcast news founding father Frank Stanton, Tulane University is poised to help citizens defend those rights through a new First Amendment legal clinic. As with the university’s other legal clinics, this one will offer free services from students under the supervision of Tulane’s law faculty. The clinic will not take on cases involving religious freedom, another right laid out in the First Amendment, per the foundation’s guidelines.
The donation will cover the new clinic’s operating costs for five years, as well as the cost of hiring a new faculty director. The clinic is the second Tulane has announced this year; the first will focus on immigrant rights cases. The university’s six existing student clinics focus on civil rights, criminal justice, domestic violence, environmental law, juvenile justice and legislative advocacy.
They’re all important causes. And we can’t imagine a more worthy addition than a clinic devoted to the country’s most foundational freedoms.