The 2022 legislative session is just a week old, so there will be plenty of time for all sorts of bad bills to sprout into bad laws.
But one bad bill seems to have been put to bed already: the proposal to name New Orleans’ Mississippi River bridges for the late four-term Gov. Edwin Edwards. After considerable blowback, Rep. Kyle Green Jr., D-Marrero, pulled the plug on House Bill 132 last week.
It was an abrupt end to a drive that had attracted the support of House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, a friend and neighbor of Edwards after the former governor left public life. Schexnayder was listed as the bill’s co-author.
Naming a prominent bridge after a corrupt governor who served eight years in federal prison was a terrible idea for a state trying to convince the nation that it’s moved on from the era of colorful but crooked politicians.
Nor was it ever clear what Schnexnayder had to gain by sponsoring the measure, or by asking members to cast a vote that many would surely prefer to avoid. A more adroit speaker might have avoided the humiliation of backing a bill that had so little chance of becoming law.
The New Orleans bridges already have a name — The Crescent City Connection.
In 1989, The Times-Picayune and state Sen. Fritz Windhorst, R-Harvey, held a name-the-bridge contest, and students in more than 600 classrooms offered their ideas. The winner came from St. Clement of Rome in Metairie.
The Crescent City Connection name never won many hearts and minds, though, and the voters of the New Orleans area may at some point want to honor one of their own by renaming the bridges.
If that day arrives, the impetus should come from the people, not the politicians. And the bridge name should reflect the honesty and honor of the citizens of Louisiana.