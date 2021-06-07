A Felipe's employee receives a vaccine at the Mid-City Felipe's Mexican Taqueria in New Orleans, Friday, May 21, 2021. FelipeÕs partnered with the City of New Orleans and Ochsner Health to offer a free super burrito with a COVID-19 vaccine. The French Quarter and Uptown locations were closed for a few hours to allow employees to receive their vaccine if they choose to. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)