After the Pelicans won the top pick in the 2012 NBA draft, they created a display featuring the Ping-Pong balls that delivered Anthony Davis to New Orleans.

Fans are more familiar with the NFL draft, which is a straightforward affair that awards the first pick to the worst team. But the NBA draft is more like a game of bingo, and in 2012 the Pelicans hit the jackpot — even though there were three worse teams that presumably needed Davis more.

Davis wasn’t just the best player available in 2012. He was arguably the best player to join the league over the past decade. He came to the Pelicans from Kentucky, where he won a national collegiate championship in the Superdome.

As a Pelican, Davis played with great skill and passion and enthusiasm. But the team didn’t win, in part because the Pelicans traded away their next seven first-round draft choices in an effort to find a quick way to build a championship team.

There were 240 million reasons for Davis to stay in New Orleans under a five-year deal the team offered, but he opted to leave anyway.

The divorce has been ugly, and Davis is to blame.

Pelicans' Anthony Davis fined $15K for obscene gesture made toward fan after loss to Hornets The NBA announced Thursday evening that they've fined Pelicans forward Anthony Davis $15,000 for an obscene gesture directed at a fan.

He tried to manipulate the team to trade him to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he could team up with LeBron James. He walked out of the Smoothie King Center in the middle of a game, alongside his agent. And last week, he gave a fan the finger.

His final home game is Tuesday, and fans would probably like to send him off with a rousing round of boos, except he isn’t playing and for the most part fans are not coming as the Davis-led team closes out another losing campaign.

If Anthony Davis thinks so little of New Orleans that he’s not willing to stay here and make ends meet on $240 million, then we’re better off without him.