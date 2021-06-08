If it is something of a guess, the goal of enough people being vaccinated to get to “herd immunity” is nowhere close in Louisiana and other Southern states.
The doctors are worried. We should all be.
Across the Deep South, from Louisiana to the Carolinas, states are lagging behind on vaccinations. It’s clearly not enough to achieve President Joe Biden’s goal of at least 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4.
Of course, the 70% is an arbitrary number, but there is no question that getting there is better for everyone than failing to reach the benchmark.
Variants continue to spread and those unvaccinated can fall prey to a deadly disease in a potential “summer surge.”
Younger people are less likely to be vaccinated and though they are hardier, COVID-19 is still a serious threat, epidemiologist Edward Trapaido of LSU told The New York Times.
“The surge is not likely to end up tying up hospitals, and causing lots of deaths,” Trapido said. “There are certain populations that are undervaccinated, and that’s where we will expect to see a rise.”
In some parishes of Louisiana, fewer than 20% of residents have at least one dose of vaccine, state health officer Joe Kanter reported last month.
We hope that incentives from the private sector as well as the public will encourage more people to protect themselves and others with vaccinations. But there clearly is a threat to our region if coronavirus variants spread while many people are dodging the summer heat by staying indoors.