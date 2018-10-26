We suspect that most Louisiana residents think highly of the U.S. Coast Guard, which is best known in this part of the world for efficiently plucking flood victims from rooftops. That kind of heroism has earned the Coast Guard a reputation for acting decisively to keep the public safe.
That’s why news that the Coast Guard might have dithered while a barge operator racked up a dismal accident record is so disappointing. Quicker intervention might have prevented the barge company, Marquette Transportation, from colliding with the Sunshine Bridge recently, forcing it to close for months. Thank goodness no lives were lost, though the economic impact of the closure could be staggering.
Before the Oct. 12 accident, Marquette had crashed into or brushed against bridges 32 times in the past five and a half years, according to Coast Guard records. But available records show no indication the company was referred for fines or otherwise punished for those incidents.
The point of such enforcement is to help prevent future accidents. The need for strict enforcement of barge safety is all the more evident now that the Sunshine Bridge in Ascension Parish is out of commission. Some estimates place the potential cost of repairs at $5 million. No one can yet quantify the broader economic losses from the closure, but they’ll be substantial.
The Coast Guard should conduct a thorough, transparent review of its enforcement practices for vessels that accidentally make contact with bridges.
That’s the best way to help prevent future accidents from damaging commerce — and threatening human lives.