In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, movie star Brad Pitt formed the nonprofit Make It Right Foundation to help build 150 affordable homes in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, ground zero for devastating flooding after the city’s levees broke. More than 100 homes went up through the foundation’s work, but a number of them are having structural problems, and some homeowners are suing the foundation to address the issue.

Pitt didn’t need Katrina-related philanthropy to advance his celebrity, which was well established when the storm struck. His involvement in trying to help New Orleans residents get back on their feet seemed motivated by a genuine desire to do good. The foundation’s embrace of cutting-edge design appeared to reflect a sincere effort to use the disaster zone as a laboratory for building innovations that could be applied elsewhere.

But it’s in the nature of experiments that many of them don’t pan out. Some of the avant-garde materials and building concepts for the Make It Right homes are, according to critics, at the heart of many of the problems homeowners are having.

We hope that those problems can be rectified soon. Pitt’s high profile was a big factor in attracting support for Make It Right, and it’s not surprising that Pitt’s fame is drawing more than its usual share of attention to the challenges endured by some of the foundation’s clients.

If Pitt doesn’t address the controversy swiftly, fundraising efforts for future storm victims could suffer — even for groups not connected with Make It Right. Poor outcomes for one nonprofit can create a climate of skepticism in which all philanthropy suffers.

That’s why Pitt has an obligation to make it right for the people of the Lower 9th Ward, and soon.