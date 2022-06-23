The legislative process is pretty clearly spelled out. Bills are submitted by members and posted in full, then taken up in committee, where supporters lay out their arguments, legislators ask questions and offer amendments and members of the public weigh in. If proposals survive this stage, the full House or Senate then considers them — again, in public — and if they make it that far, they go through the same process in the other chamber.
There are ways around all that intended transparency, of course, including the last-minute dealing behind closed doors that can produce drastically different final language so close to sine die that legislators have no idea what they’re voting on.
The final version of Senate Bill 241 is a particularly galling example.
It was the last bill to emerge from this year’s regular session and was approved by both House and Senate less than half an hour before the gavel fell. And it included a late-inning surprise that had definitely not been vetted in public — a likely $3 million tax break for Shell from Plaquemines Parish that was pushed by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, state Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, who is vice chair of the House’s tax-writing committee, and prominent lawyer Jason DeCuir.
The amended language didn’t mention Shell, but it is the only company that would immediately benefit from the new law, as reporters Tyler Bridges and Sam Karlin explained in detail this week.
Basically, the legislation would short circuit the normal process through which Shell is attempting to get a rebate for an accidental overpayment. Shell lost its appeal to the Louisiana Tax Commission because the company requested it too late, and is still awaiting a decision on its request to overturn that decision.
DeCuir represented the company before the Tax Commission, but after The Advocate and The Times-Picayune published a story about the bill, a spokesperson said he was not contracted to represent Shell before the Legislature and was never directed, directly or indirectly, to take the "alleged actions" he took.
The change drew reluctant backing from the bill’s author, state Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, who said he just wanted to salvage his initial proposal. But it didn’t fly with Plaquemines Parish officials, who’d bear the brunt of the lost revenue, or with the parish’s assessor. They asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to veto the bill, and he made the right choice in doing so.
In his veto message, Edwards wrote that the last-minute change was a “clear effort to change the outcome of a matter that is on appeal to the Board of Tax Appeals to benefit a party adversely affected by a ruling of the Tax Commission. It was not made clear to the legislature, in considering this conference report, that this was the intended and resulting effect of the amendment.”
“Should there be another attempt to pass a bill meant to benefit one taxpayer next year, it should be done transparently and with full consideration from both chambers,” Edwards wrote.
The governor added that he agreed with the original bill’s intent and would likely have signed the unamended version, because it allowed parties challenging their tax bills to do so without having to pay under protest. We agree that this is a fair proposition.
What’s not fair is when politicians maneuver to give their allies preferential treatment, all while shielding their actions from the revealing light of day.